ECP ControlCo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

ECP ControlCo LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. REX American Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of ECP ControlCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ECP ControlCo LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of REX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.40. 12,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,360. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $759.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

