Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $104.18 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 7.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $104,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after buying an additional 595,628 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $4,237,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.81. 575,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.15. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.