Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.99. 754,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,799. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

