Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $7.37 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. 2,611,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,497. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

