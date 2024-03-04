Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.63. 149,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,883. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $180.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

