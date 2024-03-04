Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 17,952 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 45,873,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,414,078. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

