Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 5,925 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.
JPM stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,396. The company has a market capitalization of $539.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
