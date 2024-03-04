EHP Funds Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.5% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $445.30. 12,897,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,080,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $446.58.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

