EHP Funds Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.14. 5,882,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,173. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.