EHP Funds Inc. Has $876,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.43. The company had a trading volume of 324,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

