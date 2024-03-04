Eight Capital Analysts Give GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) a C$0.70 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 3.1 %
GXU stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. GoviEx Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.