Eight Capital Analysts Give GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) a C$0.70 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 3.1 %

GXU stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. GoviEx Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

