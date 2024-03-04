EJF Capital LLC Has $532,000 Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 813.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 743,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

