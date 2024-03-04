Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

ESTC stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

