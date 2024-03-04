ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.81. The company had a trading volume of 576,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,487. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

