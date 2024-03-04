ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

