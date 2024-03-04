ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.38. 1,400,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

