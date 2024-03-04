Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.89 on Monday, reaching $530.77. 215,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $535.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

