Element Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,862 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE MO traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 13,522,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,057. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.