Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.63.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.07. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

