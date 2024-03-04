Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 562.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,902. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

