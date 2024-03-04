Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.