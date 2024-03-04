Elevatus Welath Management Buys 453 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,565,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,788,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 84,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,955,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $207,132,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

