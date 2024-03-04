Elevatus Welath Management Has $828,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.55. The company had a trading volume of 903,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

