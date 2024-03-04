Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,455 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $3,182,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $795.80. 2,098,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $673.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.60. The company has a market cap of $756.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.32 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

