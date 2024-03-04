Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 91 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 8.1% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $30.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $853.38. 22,370,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,908,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $855.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

