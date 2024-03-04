Eminence Capital LP Has $108.96 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,340 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $108,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.02. 3,476,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

