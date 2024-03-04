Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.58 million.

Entegris Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $138.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entegris by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after buying an additional 2,826,137 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,492,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.