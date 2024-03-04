Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 17,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

