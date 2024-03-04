EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.39. 2,796,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.