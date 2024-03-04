EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $369.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $306.83 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $315.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

