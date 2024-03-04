Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 4th (ABEV, ARI, BCE, BFC, BRSP, BXMT, CMP, EC, HLMA, MBWM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 4th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.50 price target on the stock.

was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Halma (LON:HLMA) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

