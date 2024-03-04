Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 4th (ABEV, ARI, BCE, BFC, BRSP, BXMT, CMP, EC, HLMA, MBWM)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 4th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.50 price target on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Halma (LON:HLMA) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.