Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.12. 442,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.