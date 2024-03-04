Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

