EULAV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,303,012. The stock has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

