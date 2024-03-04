EULAV Asset Management Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 1.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Pool worth $52,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $408.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.