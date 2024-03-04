EULAV Asset Management Purchases 1,508 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its holdings in Visa by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 242,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,685,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 2,078,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $477,965,000 after buying an additional 96,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.80. 1,147,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The stock has a market cap of $513.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

