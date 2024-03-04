Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 820.8 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

About Exchange Income

Featured Articles

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

