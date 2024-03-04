Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 820.8 days.
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIFZF stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.
About Exchange Income
