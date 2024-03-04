Facilities by ADF’s (ADF) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Facilities by ADF (LON:ADFFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

LON ADF opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £39.65 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.59. Facilities by ADF has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.71.

About Facilities by ADF

(Get Free Report)

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Facilities by ADF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facilities by ADF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.