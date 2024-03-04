Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,466.53

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,466.53 and last traded at C$1,460.73, with a volume of 3352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,450.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,322.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

In related news, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

