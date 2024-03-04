Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,892,000. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,116,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

