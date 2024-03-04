Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSZ. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

