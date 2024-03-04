Financial Analysis: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SLM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 20.65% 36.86% 2.01% Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SLM pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 79.7%. SLM pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gentera 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SLM and Gentera, as reported by MarketBeat.

SLM currently has a consensus price target of $19.77, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Given SLM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SLM is more favorable than Gentera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SLM and Gentera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.84 billion 1.61 $581.39 million $2.40 8.63 Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.71

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SLM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLM beats Gentera on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Gentera

(Get Free Report)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.