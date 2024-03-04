First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 726.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 107.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,567.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,415.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,598.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

