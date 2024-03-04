First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AON were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $314.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.64. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

