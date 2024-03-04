First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.97.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.62. 2,191,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

