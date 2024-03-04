First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $35,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 426,833 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.