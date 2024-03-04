First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,901,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 257,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 197,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

