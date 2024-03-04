Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $45,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FI opened at $150.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

