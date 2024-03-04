Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,255,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,738 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 54.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $151.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.