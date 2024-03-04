FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $330.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $325.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $276.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

